Someone Ate The $120,000 Banana Taped To The Wall

Video of &#039;Hungry&#039; performance artist eats $120,000 banana art installation

In Miami, there was an art exhibit with over 4,000 artists featured but the big art piece that took the internet by storm was a single banana duct-taped to the wall.

Many came to take pictures with the banana but one person decided a picture wasn't enough he grabbed the banana off the wall and ate the $120,000 banana.

The man who ate the banana was artist David Datuna, he later said: “It’s not a banana, it’s a concept, I just ate the concept of the artist.”

Galerie Perrotin the artist decided he wasn't going to press charges he just put another banana on the wall after Datuna finished the snack.

