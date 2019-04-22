Some AMC Theater Locations To Open 72 Hours For Opening Weekend Of 'Avengers: Endgame'

April 22, 2019
The last installment of Avengers Endgame is this weekend and one theater company are bracing themselves for a huge opening weekend.

AMC Theaters announced that 17 of its locations across the U.S. will be opening for 72 hours due to the high demand of the fourth Avengers film. 

This idea came about after pre-sale tickets broke records and even crashed the AMC websites. The company explains that Endgame sold the most presale tickets in its 99-year history.

The locations will remain open starting Thursday night and will close its regular hours on Sunday night.

Happy viewing and don't spoil the Endgame!

 

via Business Insider 

