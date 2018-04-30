'Solo: A Star Wars Story' Star Reveals Two More Han Solo Movies

Alden Ehrenreich, the star of the upcoming movie 'Solo: A Star Wars Story,' has had to stay quiet for quite some time, but now that the film is less than a month away from release (May 25th) Ehrenreich is finally able to open up about all things Solo.

Ehrenreich recently sat down with Esquire to discuss the upcoming film. In the interview, Alden cleared up some of the many rumors circulating around him and the films previous directors, Phil Lord and Chris Miller. Rumors claimed that the star had reservations about the two directors shortly before they were fired. Ehrenreich says otherwise, claiming:

“On a personal level, it felt emotional, for them to be going after we’d set out on that course together,” Ehrenreich continued. “Because I spent a lot of time with them, and we had a really good relationship—they also cast me. But I think at that point, they were kind of on board with [the decision], too. Like, ‘This is what’s happening.’ That’s not what they said to me, but that was the vibe I got.”

Alden went on to address the rumors that he needed an emergency acting coach. In reality, Ehrenreich claims the "coach" was Maggie Kiley, who, according to Ehrenreich, "was part of conversations that happened for a couple weeks at one point, but that was basically it.”

At the end of the interview, Ehrenreich let a major piece of info slip. According to his contract, he's signed on to star in two more Han Solo stand alone movies.

Via Vanity Fair