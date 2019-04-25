[Video] This Chimpanzee Uses Instagram Like A Pro
The Video Of The Chimpanzee Using Instagram Already Has Over A Million Views
Modern technology is so simple, even a monkey could use it. A video has gone viral showing a chimpanzee scrolling through Instagram like a pro. For anyone who struggles using social media, don’t worry this video will give you hope.
Every night I go to bed thinking how I can help change the world and inspire people to love our beautiful wildlife and ecosystems! I’d legit take a bullet for any animal at any day and anytime that’s just how much I care for them ! Idk what kind of fire god set in my soul for animals but the love is deep and real ! I was placed on this earth for 1 thing and that’s exactly what I’ll do for the rest of my life ! Let’s all love one another and save the planet together as one ☝️ -- @kodyantle TAG A ANIMAL LOVER ❤️
In the video, the chimpanzee can be seen scrolling through an Instagram feed. He swipes back when the video he watches is complete, and goes to search for another he’s interested in. While the chimpanzee may not have his own profile, he’s well on his way to social media fame.
Social media influencer, Mike Holston, who goes by the Real Tarzan on Instagram, often posts videos of his chimpanzee. However, the video of the chimp expertly scrolling through the social media app has quickly gone viral.
A chimpanzee using Instagram. Fascinating. pic.twitter.com/4nXCXlAc69— Steve Stewart-Williams (@SteveStuWill) April 25, 2019
Its easy to dismiss this as a chimpanzee using Instagram but he is deliberately scrolling through the images and selecting ones that he finds appealing. The level of intellect required to complete what are basic tasks to a human is nothing short of extraordinary in a primate. pic.twitter.com/HmBRDQcNmY— Wayne Smith #FBPE (@waynesmith1971) April 25, 2019
If you're ever feeling a bit "superior" as a human in this world, here's a video of a chimpanzee using Instagram. Note the similarities. https://t.co/KvVWCtHGtI #ThursdayThoughts #Enjoy— Dr. Julie Gurner (@drgurner) April 25, 2019
This now very famous chimpanzee has racked up over a million views on the video, which was posted on Sunday. While many were amazed by the chimpanzee’s skills, some were discouraged knowing a chimpanzee can do something they do so frequently. Just wait until this chimp learns how to take selfie.
Via WFAA