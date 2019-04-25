[Video] This Chimpanzee Uses Instagram Like A Pro

Modern technology is so simple, even a monkey could use it. A video has gone viral showing a chimpanzee scrolling through Instagram like a pro. For anyone who struggles using social media, don’t worry this video will give you hope.

Every night I go to bed thinking how I can help change the world and inspire people to love our beautiful wildlife and ecosystems! I’d legit take a bullet for any animal at any day and anytime that’s just how much I care for them ! Idk what kind of fire god set in my soul for animals but the love is deep and real ! I was placed on this earth for 1 thing and that’s exactly what I’ll do for the rest of my life ! Let’s all love one another and save the planet together as one ☝️ -- @kodyantle TAG A ANIMAL LOVER ❤️

In the video, the chimpanzee can be seen scrolling through an Instagram feed. He swipes back when the video he watches is complete, and goes to search for another he’s interested in. While the chimpanzee may not have his own profile, he’s well on his way to social media fame.

Social media influencer, Mike Holston, who goes by the Real Tarzan on Instagram, often posts videos of his chimpanzee. However, the video of the chimp expertly scrolling through the social media app has quickly gone viral.

This now very famous chimpanzee has racked up over a million views on the video, which was posted on Sunday. While many were amazed by the chimpanzee’s skills, some were discouraged knowing a chimpanzee can do something they do so frequently. Just wait until this chimp learns how to take selfie.

