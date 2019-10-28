Snoop Dogg and Lynyrd Skynyrd Spend Time 'Relaxing' Together

"Nothing like a smoke break with Snoop Dogg"

October 28, 2019
Snoop Dogg (Left), Lynyrd Skynyrd (Right)

Credit: Imagn/ © Sipa USA/© Admedia, Inc

Angela Chase
The rapper Snoop Dogg is one of the biggest cannabis lovers and is iconically known for smoking marijuana. Snoop now has some new smoking buddies too, the classic rocker band Lynyrd Skynyrd.  The band shared a blunt with Snoop Doggy Dogg at a backstage event in San Jose, California.

Check out the video and pictured posted on Lynyrd Skynyrd’s official Instagram page.

#Repost • @snoopdogg #snoop #skynyrd

A post shared by Lynyrd Skynyrd (@skynyrd) on

When the pimp’s in the crib ma, drop it like it’s hot. Nothing like a smoke break with @snoopdogg #California #zoomtopia #itslegalhere

A post shared by Lynyrd Skynyrd (@skynyrd) on

The band seemed to enjoy the experience. They cleverly captioned one of the post publications with:

“When the pimp’s in the crib ma, drop it like it’s hot. Nothing like a smoke break with @snoopdogg."

The band also made sure too add the hashtag #itslegalhere for clarification for anyone who wanted to criticize their fun.

Via: Ultimate Classic Rock

