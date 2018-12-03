Pete Davidson Discusses Bullying And Mental Health In Message Posted To His Instagram Page

2018 has been a very eventful year for comedian Pete Davidson. After having his name in headlines for the better part of the year, over his whirlwind relationship with singer Ariana Grande, Davidson is finally speaking out about the negative comments he has received. In a post to his Instagram page, Pete Davidson shared a message about cyber bullying, mental health, and the effect it has had on him over the last nine months.

In his Notes app screen shot, Pete Davidson writes, “I’ve kept my mouth shut. Never mentioned any names, never said a word about anyone or anything. I’m trying to understand how when something happens to a guy the whole entire world just trashes him without any facts or frame of reference.” Davidson, whose short lived relationship with Ariana Grande ended a few months back, has continued to receive messages from her fan base, and internet trolls, attacking him for his brief relationship.

Davidson’s message continued saying, “Especially in today’s climate where everyone loves to be offended and upset it truly is mind boggling. I’ve been getting online bullied and in public by people for 9 months.” The SNL cast member described the situation dating back all the way to the start of his relationship with the singer, as some claimed he wasn’t worthy of the star.

Pete Davidson, who has spoken publicly about his struggles with Borderline Personality Disorder, says he won’t let negative comments have an effect on his life. His Instagram post comes on the heels of his ex-girlfriend’s music video for her song, ‘Thank You, Next,’ which makes references Davidson. While the two have been split for a few months now, Davidson’s comments on SNL and Grande’s songs have kept their relationship in the spotlight.

While it seems both parties are just trying to move on at this point, Pete Davidson is still feeling the effects, especially online. He concluded his message by saying, “I just want you guys to know. No matter how hard the internet or anyone tries to make me kill myself. I won’t. I’m upset I even have to say this.” Clearly, it is time to let Davidson get back to his life, and allow the comedian and SNL cast member to do what he does best, make us laugh.

Via Vulture