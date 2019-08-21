Sneak Peek of Johnny Flynn As David Bowie In Film 'Stardust'

First look at Johnny Flynn portraying David Bowie in upcoming film

August 21, 2019
David Bowie

Credit: Imagn/ © Press Association

Francis Whatley did not expect to make another movie after his 2013 David Bowie film.  After Bowie lost the battle to cancer in 2016 at age 69, the British film maker was approached regarding another film concerning David Bowie’s career story.  The film ‘Stardust’ is now heading on the big screen.

Salon Pictures released a first look photo of actor Johnny Flynn who stars as the young Bowie in the film ‘Stardust’, where Bowie sets off his first American tour and creates the iconic Ziggy Stardust persona

Here is a sneak peek.

Exclusive first look at Johnny Flynn as the young David Bowie in our forthcoming movie Stardust, directed by Gabriel Range, with Marc Maron and Jena Malone. #stardustmovie #davidbowie

A post shared by SALON (@salonpictures) on

The film focuses on an origin story and a “moment in time film at the turning point in Bowie’s life”  

Stardust producers confirmed they do not have access to Bowie’s original music.  They will be limited to period music covers.

