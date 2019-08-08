Poland Town Full Of Women Offers Reward To Couple That Gives Birth To Boy

A town without men may sound like a dream scenario for many, but one town in Poland, that is full of women, is looking to change things. Miejsce Odrzańskie, a village in southern Poland, has not had a male born in over a decade. Now, the town officials are offering a “reward” for the first couple to produce a boy.

Miejsce Odrzańskie dates back to the 17th century, but in recent years, the town has become dominated by women. Adrianna Pieruszka, a volunteer firefighter, said “definitely girls rule in our village. In hopes of producing more boys to their population, town officials are offering a “reward,” but are keeping their mouths shut on what that reward is.

Of course, not everyone in the town in hoping for more boys. Malwina Kicler, a ten-year-old member of the youth fire brigade said, “Boys are noisy and naughty. At least now we have peace and quiet. You can always meet them somewhere else.” The small town of under 300 people is hoping to equal out their population. However, even without boys, the women continue to thrive.

Via Fox News