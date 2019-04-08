SLASH From Guns N' Roses Enjoyed MÖTLEY CRÜE's Biopic 'The Dirt', Not Interested In Making One For GNR

Guitarist of Guns N' Roses, SLASH, says he enjoyed watching the Netflix biopic, The Dirt, the movie about MÖTLEY CRÜE and their success story.

"I thought the MÖTLEY movie was great, 'cause I just saw it a couple of days ago," he said. "It really took me back to the early days in the '80s and all the way through their career, because I just remember everything that happened along the way. And then it gave me some insights as to internal details that I wasn't really aware of. But I thought that came out great."

Though, the guitarist says that he has no interest in doing a biopic for GNR.

"I wouldn't wanna do a GUNS movie like that," he says. "I couldn't imagine trying to find somebody to play [laughs] the different members of the band. It just doesn't even seem possible."

Back in 2012, GNR's drummer Matt Sorum was in talks in creating a biopic for the band and tell their story but it never happened.

GNR will play at the Louder Than Life Festival in Louisville, Kentucky. This will be the first time the band will play since December 2018.

Have you watched the movie yet?

via Blabbermouth.net