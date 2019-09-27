SkyDiver Dies After Crashing Into A Semi

September 27, 2019
A Skydiver was blown off course and crashed into a semi-truck on a California highway. 

The incident occurred Thursday at 2 pm while coming down from a dive. She hit the semi then she slammed onto the right side of the highway, due to the two impacts she was pronounced dead at the scene. It was not immediately clear what caused the incident.

She was skydiving with the Lodi Parachute Center and it wasn't the first death from that company. Bill Dause the owner of the company has mentioned she was skydiving with them for the past two weeks and had 155 jumps under her belt.

When asked about other deaths Dause said "We have had a number of fatalities and I don't know the exact number, each one has been totally unique. It's not like we've been doing the same thing wrong all the time, or the same parachute failed, or something like that."

 

Via Yahoo News

 

 

