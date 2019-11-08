Six 'Twilight Zone' Episodes Will Hit Theaters Next Week For 60th Anniversary
November 8, 2019
If you're a fan of the original "Twilight Zone'' tv series then you're in for a special treat.
Starting November 14, more than 600 movie theaters across the country will be showing 6 episodes in honor of the show's 60th anniversary.
Officially titled "The Twilight Zone: A 60th Anniversary Celebration", the feature will be showing the following 6 episodes.
“Walking Distance”
“Time Enough at Last”
“The Invaders”
“The Monsters are Due on Maple Street”
“Eye of the Beholder”
“To Serve Man”
-story via vitalthrills.com