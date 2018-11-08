'Sister, Sister' Actress Tamera Mowry-Housley's Niece Killed In California Bar Shooting

Sister, Sister actress Tamera Mowry-Housley and her husband confirmed their loss of their niece, Alaina Housley at the Thousand Oaks bar shooting.

Alaina, 18, started her semester as a freshman at Pepperdine University.

"Our hearts are broken," said in a statement by Tamera and her husband. "We just learned that our niece Alaina was one of the victims of last night's shooting at Borderline bar in Thousand Oaks."

"Alaina was an incredible young woman with so much life ahead of her and we are devastated that her life was cut short in this manner. We thank everyone for your prayers and ask for privacy at this time."

Sugar and caffeine. My willpower crumbled A post shared by Alaina Housley (@alaina.housleyy) on Sep 1, 2018 at 9:35pm PDT

News broke when a man entered the bar, killing 11, the police officer, then himself.

Prayers to those affected from the shooting at Thousand Oaks in California.

RIP Alaina

via Page Six