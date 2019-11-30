Singer Sisqo Claims His Song Drove Victoria’s Secret Sales Up By 80%

Do you remember the hit song ‘Thong Song’ by Sisqo? It debuted twenty years ago and left a lasting impression on everybody.

Now Sisqo claims that his 1999 hit helped boost sales at Victoria's Secret. In an interview with Def Jam Recording Sisqo said once his song hit the charts, sales at Victoria's Secret went up by 80%.

"Once I realized how big the song was. I was like we need to go and talk to Victoria's Secret. But everything was moving so fast, it got away from us.”

Sisqo says when he finally did meet with Victoria's Secret executives they had already cashed in on his song.

“By the time the song had blown up, we went to go have a meeting with Victoria's Secret. They were like, ‘As much as we love the song, and you seem like a great guy... but thong sales have already gone up 80%.’ They had got their bag already. But fast forward 20 years later and we laughed all the way to the bank too."

Video of Sisqo - Thong Song

According to the Securities and Exchange Commission archives, Victoria's Secret only showed an 18 percent increase in net sales.

In the first quarter of 1999, the company made $423 million in sales. After the ‘Thong Song’ came out they showed sales of $499 million in the first quarter of 2000.

Via: Yahoo Entertainment