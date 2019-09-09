Royal Mail Celebrates Elton John 50-Year Career With Stamp Collection

Elton John now on Royal Mail postage stamps

September 9, 2019
In honor of celebrating Sir Elton John’s 50-year career the Royal Mail announced a set of stamps as tribute for his long showbiz trajectory.

The stamp set features eight album covers chosen by John himself.  They include: Honky Chateau, Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, Caribou, Captain Fantastic and the Brown Dirt Cowboy, Sleeping With The Past, The One, Made In England and Songs From The West Coast.  There is an additional collection of four show live concert scenes spanning five decades.

John is the first living solo artist to be honored with a stamp set.

John said, “To say I was surprised when Royal Mail got in touch is an understatement.  Never did I think I’d appear on a stamp!” 

Stamps are on sale in a variety of formats. 

Via: Daily Mail

