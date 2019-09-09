Royal Mail Celebrates Elton John 50-Year Career With Stamp Collection

In honor of celebrating Sir Elton John’s 50-year career the Royal Mail announced a set of stamps as tribute for his long showbiz trajectory.

The stamp set features eight album covers chosen by John himself. They include: Honky Chateau, Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, Caribou, Captain Fantastic and the Brown Dirt Cowboy, Sleeping With The Past, The One, Made In England and Songs From The West Coast. There is an additional collection of four show live concert scenes spanning five decades.

Elton John’s career celebrated in set of Royal Mail stamps: https://t.co/uMwfbp4WB7 pic.twitter.com/NDk0yFODjp — Classic Rock (@ClassicRockMag) September 3, 2019

The Rocketman blasted his way into Royal Mail's Special Stamps Calendar for 2019 in case you missed it earlier last week!



Take a look at Post Office Shop Blog's updated preview here:https://t.co/rOMQJh59qg#EltonJohn #Rocketman #Stamps pic.twitter.com/hnBj0WT5W4 — Office Supplies Blog (@OfficeSuppBlog) September 9, 2019

'These new Royal Mail #stamps bring back so many memories from so many amazing shows' - Sir Elton John (@eltonofficial) honoured with @RoyalMailStamps collection https://t.co/BdNrBcjBFL pic.twitter.com/mHWiq0lwHT — The Media Eye (@MediaEyeTweets) September 7, 2019

John is the first living solo artist to be honored with a stamp set.

John said, “To say I was surprised when Royal Mail got in touch is an understatement. Never did I think I’d appear on a stamp!”

Stamps are on sale in a variety of formats.

Via: Daily Mail