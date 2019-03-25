Single Dog Owners, This Dating App Lets You Find Love For Yourself And Your Dog

There is a new dating app where single dog owners can meet up with other dog owners.

This new app called, Dig, is where dog owners can find love either for them, for there furry friends, or both.

Dog owners are often kind, compassionate, empathetic, nurturing, and perhaps most important of all - patient. All of these qualities can be highly desireable in a human partner, and a shared love of animals is important.

Dig can display local dog-friendly areas for matches and their pooches to go for a long wlak or to let their canine companions play.

Check out the website here.