Singer Demi Lovato Back Home After Being In Rehab

November 6, 2018
Angela Chase
Singer Demi Lovato is back home after completing treatment at a rehab center in Southern California. 

I am so grateful to be home in time to vote! One vote can make a difference, so make sure your voice is heard!-- ---- now go out and #VOTE!!!!

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on

 

She posted this picture on her Instagram telling her followers to go out and vote on Election Day. This is the first picture she posted in a few months ever since her herion overdose back in July.

Her mother, Dianna De La Garza, appeared on a Sirius XM show a couple weeks ago sharing that Lovato had been sober for 90 days. 

Welcome back Demi!

 

via Entertainment Weekly

