Singer Demi Lovato Back Home After Being In Rehab

Singer Demi Lovato is back home after completing treatment at a rehab center in Southern California.

She posted this picture on her Instagram telling her followers to go out and vote on Election Day. This is the first picture she posted in a few months ever since her herion overdose back in July.

Her mother, Dianna De La Garza, appeared on a Sirius XM show a couple weeks ago sharing that Lovato had been sober for 90 days.

Welcome back Demi!

