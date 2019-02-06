'The Simpsons' Renewed For Two More Seasons

While there is a lot going on with FOX, the network has renewed this longtime series for two more seasons!

Yes, I'm talking about Homer and the family returning for two more seasons. Adding two more seasons into the longtime series, the show will have a total of 32 seasons, 713 episodes with roughly 22 minutes on each episode.

Technically if you do the math, it will take you roughly 10 days, nonstop, to watch every single episode of "The Simpsons".

The show is currently airing its 30th season, the show has won 33 Emmys and a Peabody award. They were also nominated for an Academy Award back in 2012 with their theatrical short "The Longest Daycare".

"The Simpsons" aren't going anywhere, just yet!

via CNN