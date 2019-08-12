Simone Biles Claims Gymnastics Championship With Record Breaking Performance

The 22-Year-Old U.S. Gymnast Became The First Woman To land A Triple-Double In Competition

August 12, 2019
Angela Chase
Angela Chase
Simone Biles continues to flip, twist and land in the hearts of Americans across the country. A day after becoming the first person ever to land a double-double dismount, the U.S. gymnastics star continued making history by landing a triple-double. She became the first person to land the trick in competition.

 During her floor routine on Sunday, Biles became the first woman to land the complicated trick involving two flips and three twists. Thanks to her impressive trick, and overall floor routine, Simone Biles went on to win the U.S. championship on Sunday. Biles took home her sixth championship with a score of 4.95 points.

Her win was yet another record, as she became only the second woman to accomplish that feat. The other was Clara Schroth Lomady, who did it 67 years ago. The win was also Biles 20th consecutive all-around win, dating back to 2013.

Despite her championship victory, the 22-year-old Biles said afterwards she was disappointed with her performance. “I still get really frustrated because I know how good I am and how well I can do, so I just want to do the best routine for the audience and for myself out here." Biles may have been disappointed, but her fans weren’t, as Simone Biles made her case as one of the greatest gymnast of all time.

