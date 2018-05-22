Serena Williams Crushed Everyone In Beer Pong At Royal Wedding After Party

May 22, 2018
Angela Chase
Angela Chase
Royal Wedding,Prince Harry,Meghan Markle,Serena Williams,After Party,Reception,Frogmore House,Beer Pong,Tennis,100.3 Jack FM

USA Today

Categories: 
Angela Chase
Blogs
Features
Gossip & Celeb News
Headlines
Humor
Latest Headlines
Random & Odd News
Shows
Sports

It might have been Harry and Meghan's big day but Serena Williams apparently stole the show at the after party. The 23-time Grand Slam major winner attended the after party hosted at the Frogmore House.

A reception attendee says Serena took home the gold in beer pong, claiming, "Sere­na Williams played beer pong like it was tennis." For those of you who don't know, beer pong is a popular drinking game, which involves trowing ping pong balls into cups full of beer.

Challenging a wold champion athlete to a game of beer pong sounds pretty hard on the liver, but that sure is a story you can tell your grand kids one day.

Serena came prepared too. She actually wore sneakers under her Valentino gown. Williams wrote, "be careful I tend to be comfy for long nights."

Via Business Insider

Tags: 
royal wedding
prince harry
Meghan Markle
Serena Williams
After Party
Reception
Frogmore House
Beer Pong
Tennis
100.3 Jack FM