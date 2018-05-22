Serena Williams Crushed Everyone In Beer Pong At Royal Wedding After Party
It might have been Harry and Meghan's big day but Serena Williams apparently stole the show at the after party. The 23-time Grand Slam major winner attended the after party hosted at the Frogmore House.
A reception attendee says Serena took home the gold in beer pong, claiming, "Serena Williams played beer pong like it was tennis." For those of you who don't know, beer pong is a popular drinking game, which involves trowing ping pong balls into cups full of beer.
Challenging a wold champion athlete to a game of beer pong sounds pretty hard on the liver, but that sure is a story you can tell your grand kids one day.
Serena came prepared too. She actually wore sneakers under her Valentino gown. Williams wrote, "be careful I tend to be comfy for long nights."
Little known fact: I often wear sneakers under my evening gown. These @maisonvalentino @pppiccioli gave to me last min. I told him be careful I tend to be comfy for long nights #beingserena pic.twitter.com/JRZAOrJvjI— Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) May 20, 2018
Via Business Insider