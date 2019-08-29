Senior Citizens Go Viral With Hilarious “Back To School” Advice

Residents Of Garden View Assisted Living Posed For Photos With “Back To School” Boards

August 29, 2019
As children begin to head back to school, more and more proud parents are posting “back to school” photos of their young one’s before heading out for their first day of the new school year. One of the more popular trends has kids posing with “back to school” boards, including their name, age, class and more. Using that as inspiration, an assisted living community has gone viral after residents posed for photos with their own “back to school boards.”

Images of the group of residents from Garden View Assisted Living in Carroll, Iowa went viral, as their boards included name, age, class and advice for students today. The group included Gladys, 86, Arnie, 81, Marie, 97, Loretta, 94 and three-quarters and Jim, who describes his age as “young at heart.” The advice from the retired residents encouraged students to “do your best” and “pay attention.”

One last Back to School Board #jenscraftyboardsnthings #backtoschoolboards #silhouttecameo3 #vinylcrafts

A post shared by Jen's Crafty Boards & Things (@jenscraftyboards) on

Since being posted last Friday, the photo has been shared over 40,000 times, not to mention thousands of likes and comments. Many online enjoyed the joke, playfully making fun of the popular “back to school” board used by many parents today. In the end, the advice probably wasn’t much different from what they heard back in the day.

Via Fox News

