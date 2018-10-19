Self-Driving Shuttle Service Testing Will Be In Arlington

On Friday, the city of Arlington and Drive.ai will launch their on-street testing program for the new self-driving shuttle vans.

To those who need to use the shuttles, it can be requested on their kiosks and to those who are looking for the app, it will be launching next week for your smartphones.

The services are only limited to Arlington's sport stadiums and entertainment district.

"There is a driver all the time in the car in case something needs to be taken care of, so there is no risk we are taking there," says CEO of Drive.ai Bijit Halder.

"They're operating mostly within our entertainment district and we've got a couple stops in the area. One is at our convention center, oneis at Texas Live and in a few weeks we'll have another one at a local office park as well," says Lyndsay Mitchell from the city.

Arlington and Drive.ai will be testing this on the street for one year. The city is the largest city with no public transportation.

via FOX4