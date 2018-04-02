Selena Cups Coming To All Stripes Stores In Texas

Cups honoring Selena Quintanilla will be going on sale at all Stripes stores across Texas this coming Saturday, April 7th!

The cups come in two different designs with Selena images approved by the Quintanilla family to pay tribute to the Tejano Queen. Selena's 23rd death anniversary was March 31st.

Our limited-edition Selena cups will be available at #Stripes this Sat 4/7 at 9am. Customers can line-up as early as 8am. Learn more athttps://t.co/WOMiVZQJoz #SelenaStripesCup pic.twitter.com/laTBhw8lbW — Stripes (@stripesstores) April 2, 2018

The sale starts at 9 am but people can start lining up outside Stripes stores as early as 8 am. Four cups is the limit per person while supplies last.

This isn't the first time Stripes partners wtih the Quintanilla family to honor the Queen of Tejano.

Proceeds from the cups sale will go to the Selena Foundation.

Let's just hope customers don't start fighting over these as they did with those HEB bags a couple months ago!