A ‘Seinfeld’ Art Exhibit Is Coming, And Fans Are Freaking Out

It’s an art exhibit about nothing. Nearly 30 years since leaving television, ‘Seinfeld’ is making a return to New York City with a new art exhibit expected to open later this year. The immersive experience and retail store will include plenty of items that will excite any ‘Seinfeld’ fan.

Giddy up... The SEINFELD Experience is coming to NYC fall 2019! Tag someone that should know. And visit our website in bio to sign up for email updates and be the first to know about tickets, special events and more. #TheSEINFELDExperience #Seinfeld30 https://t.co/JiQVEDLOyv pic.twitter.com/BnnUoNnozP — The Seinfeld Experience (@theseinfeldexp) June 27, 2019

‘The Seinfeld Experience’ will be located in New York City’s Gramercy neighborhood. Fans that go can expect to see interactive exhibits, costumes, set replicas, props and various memorabilia. The retail store will offer the chance for fans to purchase limited edition merchandise as well.

This art exhibit comes from entertainment producer, Superfly, who created the Bonnaroo music festival, along with comedy festival, Clusterfest. “We’re thrilled to bring 'The Seinfeld Experience' to life in an innovative way, combining nostalgia with immersive entertainment, and getting fans closer than ever before to the show and its beloved characters,” said Superfly co-founder Jonathon Mayers.

It’s an experience about nothing! — Timothy Siefkes (@SiefkesTimothy) June 27, 2019

While Jerry Seinfeld isn’t a directly involved with the project he did say he was excited to share the Seinfeld experience with other. “Because I am Seinfeld, for a long time I was the only person to actually have the Seinfeld experience,” joked the comedian. For anyone interested in checking out ‘The Seinfeld Experience,’ tickets will be on sale soon, and will go through February 2020.

Via Fox News