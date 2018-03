Love dogs and want someone special in your life who does too!?

WCVB-TV reports a new dating app called 'Dig', features profile photos of dog owners and their dog.

Video of Dig - The Dog Person's Dating App

'Dig' helps dog lovers meet the same at local dog parks and learn if your dog is compatible with someone else... ahem... and their dog. Better to find out early than too late... :).

Good luck on finding that someone whom you and your dog can love.