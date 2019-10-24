Season 2 Of Hit Show 'Umbrella Academy' Teased With Cast Photo

Ever since the release of Netflix's hit superhero series "Umbrella Academy'', people have been wondering and waiting to hear anything about a 2nd season.

And this week, Netflix finally gave us a tease.

Netflix posted a cast photo to their Instagram account that shows the bulk of the "Academy".

There's still no exact date on when season 2 will drop, but there are rumors milling around that it could be sometime in the later half of 2020.

-story via buzzfeed.com