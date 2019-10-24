Season 2 Of Hit Show 'Umbrella Academy' Teased With Cast Photo
October 24, 2019
Ever since the release of Netflix's hit superhero series "Umbrella Academy'', people have been wondering and waiting to hear anything about a 2nd season.
And this week, Netflix finally gave us a tease.
Netflix posted a cast photo to their Instagram account that shows the bulk of the "Academy".
just some good eggs taking a family selfie. Umbrella Academy s2 is coming soon ☂️
There's still no exact date on when season 2 will drop, but there are rumors milling around that it could be sometime in the later half of 2020.
-story via buzzfeed.com