Sandra Bullock's Stalker Stand Off With LAPD Ends With Man Committing Suicide

Officials say via TMZ that Sandra Bullock's former stalker Joshua Corbett died during standoff with police... a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Joshua Corbett, was put on 5 years probation in 2014 for stalking her and breaking into her home. Bullock was alarmed when Corbett was released form a mental health facility last yeart.

TMZ reports police went to Corbett's L.A. home today concerning a violation of his probabation, and Joshua threatened police and barricaded himself in his home.

Streets near Corbett's home were blocked off and SWAT had been called.

