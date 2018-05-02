Sandra Bullock's Stalker Stand Off With LAPD Ends With Man Committing Suicide
May 2, 2018
Officials say via TMZ that Sandra Bullock's former stalker Joshua Corbett died during standoff with police... a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Joshua Corbett, was put on 5 years probation in 2014 for stalking her and breaking into her home. Bullock was alarmed when Corbett was released form a mental health facility last yeart.
TMZ reports police went to Corbett's L.A. home today concerning a violation of his probabation, and Joshua threatened police and barricaded himself in his home.
Streets near Corbett's home were blocked off and SWAT had been called.
