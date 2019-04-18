Sammy Hagar Is Teaming Up With Guy Fieri To Make A New Tequila

In A Press Release, The Two Announced Santo Fino Blanco Will Be Available In May

April 18, 2019
Some would call it a match made in bro heaven. Sammy Hagar and Guy Fieri are teaming up to bring a new tequila to the world. Announced in a press release, the rock star and celebrity chef have named their new tequila, Santa Fino Blanco.

In the press release, Guy Fieri said, “There are a few things I know: Great food, killer drinks and wild times, and Sammy and I are makin’ it all happen with Los Santo.” Santa Fino Blanco will be the second spirit from Sammy Hagar’s Los Santos line of liquor.

This is not the first time the two stars have teamed up. They also worked on a cookbook, along with the band Smash Mouth, “Recipes For The Road,” in 2013. Hagar has made a name for himself in the world of tequila, famously selling his stake in the brand, Cabo Wabo, for $80 million.

The new tequila recipe will be created by master distiller, Juan Eduardo Nuñez. Nuñez worked with Sammy Hagar on the Cabo Wabo tequila as well. According to the press release, Sammy Hagar and Guy Fieri’s Santo Fino Blanco will be available sometime in May.

