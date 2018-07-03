Sam AKA The Bush's Baked Beans Dog Has Passed Away

It's the end of an era.

Sad news today, Duke aka Sam of Bush's Baked Beans has died. While Sam hasn't been featured in the more recent commercials for Bush's, it's still sad to hear that his owners had to put him down due to a battle with an aggressive form of cancer.

Bush's Baked Beans did comment on Sam's passing...sort of. They didn't really post any tributes, just mentioned him in passing after a fan asked for confirmation on Sam's death.

It's truly a sad day. We'll miss you Sam!