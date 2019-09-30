Sacha Baron Cohen was spotted at the Texas State Fair Friday

Expect Dallas to makeit on a future episode of Who Is America?

September 30, 2019
Angela Chase
Sacha Baron Cohen (left) and Isla Fisher

Credit: © Dan MacMedan/USA TODAY NETWORK

Is it possible for Dallas, and the event of the Texas State Fair to make it on a future episode of Sacha Baron Cohen’s, Who is America?

 

According to an alert FrontBurnervian of D Magazine it is said, that his buddy ran into Sacha Baron Cohen at the State Fair on Friday.

He was disguised in his Billy Wayne Ruddick getup and was leading his wife around on a child leash.

If that is the true, then expect a future episode of Who Is America? to include State Fair scenes.

Via: D Magazine

Sacha Baron Cohen
Isla Fisher
Billy Wayne Ruddick
Who Is America
Show
2019 Texas State Fair

