Ryan Reynolds Ugly Christmas Sweater Is Back For A Good Cause

Last holiday season Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal tricked Ryan Reynolds into wearing an ugly green Christmas sweater with a golden bow to a holiday party. When Reynolds arrived to the party, he realized it was a prank and was the only one in a festive ugly sweater. A year later, the ugly Christmas sweater made a comeback in a beautiful way.

This year Reynolds decided to team up with the SickKids Foundation to raise money for children in need. He will match donations made before Christmas.

The actor shared a sweet animated video on his Instagram account. The video goes on to showcase photographs of Reynolds wearing the sweater and presenting identical ugly Christmas sweaters to sick children staying in hospitals for the holidays in partnership with the SickKids Foundation.

He captioned the post:

“The Sweater Returns!” Reynolds wrote in the caption of the video. “Merry Xmas and Happy Holidays. Thank you, @RoosterTeeth @sickkidsvs @Rowlandbb and @tipsyelves.”

The sweater is available for purchase at tipsyelves.com.

Via: People