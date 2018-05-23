Ryan Reynolds, Michael Bay, And 'Deapool' Writers Team Up For A New Netflix Movie

What do you get when you mix Michael Bay action, the hilarious writing of 'Deadpool,' and Ryan Reynolds' star power? Well, we're not quite sure, but it sounds pretty awesome, right?

Netflix has just announced a new action film, called 'Six Underground,' which promises to do just that. Reynolds will star in the upcoming block buster, while 'Transformers' director Michael Bay will run the show behind the camera.

The script was written by Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese, who both worked on both 'Deadpool' films and 'Zombieland.' So, you can be sure to expect some hilarious writing mixed in with Bay's iconic pulp action.

'Six Underground' is expected to begin production this summer, and should release some time in 2019.

Let's just hope 'Six Underground' can break Netflix's disappointing track record for original movies...

Via The Verge