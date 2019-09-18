Rumors Of Remake Of 'Princess Bride' Has Celebs and Fans Not Thrilled

There are rumors of a possible remake of 'Princess Bride’ celebrities and fans are not too thrilled over the news.

According to Sony Pictures Entertainment CEO, Tony Vinciquera, said, “very famous people want to redo the film.” On the classic 1987 film 'The Princess Bride.'

On the other hand, the “very famous people” beg to differ with him. Ceck out some of the celebrity tweets.

There’s a shortage of perfect movies in this world. It would be a pity to damage this one. https://t.co/5N8Q3P2e5G — Cary Elwes (@Cary_Elwes) September 18, 2019

Oh really? Well, I married the six fingered man, obviously why we have stayed together for 35 years and there is only ONE The Princess Bride and it’s William Goldman and @robreiner’s. “Life is pain highness. Anyone who says differently is selling something!” https://t.co/hv33UIZKN3 — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) September 17, 2019

Fans took it upon themselves to voice their opinions via Twitter on how they really felt about the remake. Besides the fans, stars like Cary Elwes decided to speak out on what they believe many others were thinking about remaking this movie.

Check out Elwes’ interview

Video of Cary Elwes On That Epic Sword Fight From &quot;The Princess Bride&quot;

Via: Huffpost