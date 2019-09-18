Rumors Of Remake Of 'Princess Bride' Has Celebs and Fans Not Thrilled

Reactions to rumors of a remake to the classic film, 'Princess Bride'

September 18, 2019
Cary Elwes

There are rumors of a possible remake of 'Princess Bride’ celebrities and fans are not too thrilled over the news.

According to Sony Pictures Entertainment CEO, Tony Vinciquera, said, “very famous people want to redo the film.” On the classic 1987 film 'The Princess Bride.' 

On the other hand, the “very famous people” beg to differ with him. Ceck out some of the celebrity tweets.

Fans took it upon themselves to voice their opinions via Twitter on how they really felt about the remake.  Besides the fans, stars like Cary Elwes decided to speak out on what they believe many others were thinking about remaking this movie.

Check out Elwes’ interview

Via: Huffpost

