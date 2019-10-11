"Rumor Has It" Adele Will Drop A New Single Next Week

October 11, 2019
Angela Chase
Angela Chase
Adele

Phil Walter / Staff

Angela Chase
Fans this week are beginning to wonder if Adele is about to release a new single in the near future.

All the speculation started when the tweet below went viral. 

However, could it just be another theory?  

Early in the summer, fans were abuzz when they saw a photo posted to the artist's Instagram with the date 6.21 shown meaning June 21.  Ultimately nothing came of it.  

"She is so busy, but her life is better-rounded than it was before," an industry source shared with People in September. "She is very fulfilled being an artist. New music is still a big deal for her, and she feels alive and happy."

-story via eonline.com 

    

 

Adele
New
single
Music
Rumors
Tweet
2019

