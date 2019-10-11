"Rumor Has It" Adele Will Drop A New Single Next Week

Fans this week are beginning to wonder if Adele is about to release a new single in the near future.

All the speculation started when the tweet below went viral.

.@Adele will release her NEW ALBUM on Nov 8th 2019, according to Showbiz!



This means that her lead single will drop as soon as next week. pic.twitter.com/m3BKfdIfSb — Music News Facts (@musicnewsfact) October 11, 2019

However, could it just be another theory?

Early in the summer, fans were abuzz when they saw a photo posted to the artist's Instagram with the date 6.21 shown meaning June 21. Ultimately nothing came of it.

"She is so busy, but her life is better-rounded than it was before," an industry source shared with People in September. "She is very fulfilled being an artist. New music is still a big deal for her, and she feels alive and happy."

-story via eonline.com