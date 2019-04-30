Rolling Stones Box Set to Feature Unreleased Music from John Lennon, Keith Richards, and Eric Clapton Supergroup

If you own the Rolling Stones' "Rock and Roll Circus", you're going to love this!

The band says they are reissuing their famous "Rock and Roll Circus" concert as a box set.

Back in December of '68, the band hosted "Rock and Roll Circus" featuring Who, Yoko Ono, Jethro Tull, Taj Mahal, Marianne Faithfull and the Impromptu Supergroup and more.

The director who filmed the performance, planned on having this aired through BBC, but didn't due to Brian Jones' exit from the band and his eventual death. It wasn't until 28 years later it was released.

It will contain remastered audio and video from the performance with bonus material. The Stones performance of "Parachute Woman" will be available to stream.

Check out the rest of the story here.

via Rolling Stone