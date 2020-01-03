Rod Stewart Punched A Security Guard On New Year’s Eve

Your 2020 is off to a better start than Rod Stewarts'.

Apparently on New Year’s Eve Stewart and his son Sean got into an altercation with a security guard at a hotel in Palm Beach, Florida.

The “Do Ya Think I’m Sexy?” singer was with his family at the Breakers Resort. The group tried to enter a private kid's event but were denied entry. They were trying to get the kids in their group access to the event.

Stewart’s group then began to get loud and cause a scene after they refused to leave. When told to back up, Stewart’s son Sean got nose-to-nose with the security guard and proceeded to shove him backward. Rod then stepped in striking the guard in the ribcage.

Cops were called out to the scene. Stewart and his son gave statements to the police, as well as the victim and witnesses. Cameras at the resort caught video of the incident showing both Rod and Sean as the aggressor.

The victim is pressing charges; both Rod and Sean could be charged with simple battery. They are scheduled to appear in court on February 5th. A rep for Stewart has yet to comment on the matter.

Via: Page Six