Robert Plant Praises Freddie Mercury In Resurfaced Video

When it comes to frontmen, Robert Plant and Freddie Mercury are arguably the two greatest, but what did they think of each other? Queen was often compared to Led Zeppelin early in their career, but each band was able to stake their claim in music history. Now, an old video has resurfaced of Robert Plant discussing the Queen singer, and showering Mercury with praise.

In the video, Led Zeppelin frontman, Robert Plant, seems to be a big fan of Freddie Mercury. He says during the interview, “Freddie Mercury sang all these songs originally, and he sang them better than we’re going to sing them. He sang them in the correct keys and sang them with confidence, and he sang them well.”

The video ends with Robert Plant filling the role of Freddie Mercury with Queen during a performance of the Queen hit, ‘Crazy Little Thing Called Love.’ The video was posted by the Freddie Mercury Fan Club on Instagram in honor of Plant’s 71st birthday. While the page is dedicated to Mercury, the people behind it are clearly fans of both iconic frontmen.

Via Metalhead Zone