Robert Downey Jr.Shares Cast Of Voice Actors For "Voyage Of Dr. Dolittle"

Robert Downey Jr. has shared with the world the names of the actors who will be joining him in upcoming film, Voyage of Doctor Dolittle to release April 19th, 2019.

According to E News, the cast of talking animals will include Emma Thompson as a parrot named Polynesia, Selena Gomez as a giraffe named Betsy, Kumail Nanjiani as an ostrich named Plimpton, Ralph Fiennes as a tiger named Barry, Octavia Spencer as a duck named Dab-Dab, Rami Malek as a gorilla named Chee-Chee, Craig Robinson as a mouse named Fleming, Camen Ejogo as a lioness named Regine, Marion Cotillard as a fox named Tutu, and John Cena as a polar bear named Yoshi.

Of course, Robert Downey Jr. Dr. Dolittle himself, a medical professional with the ability to speak to animals. This makes the third actor to take on the role based on Hugh Lofting's 1920s children's book. The first was Rex Harrison in 1967, the second was Eddie Murphy starring in the 1998 reboot.

Thoughts?