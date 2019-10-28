Robert Downey Jr To Host Sting's Rainforest Fund Concert With Springsteen And Mellencamp Performing

This December, Sting and his wife Trudie Styler are set to host a star studded benefit concert for the rainforest.

And their host for the evening? None other than Ironman himself, Robert Downey Jr. .

The show will take place December 9 in New York City at the Beacon Theatre. Ticket prices are said to range anywhere from $206 to $586.

Bruce Springsteen and John Mellencamp are slated to perform along with other artists like James Taylor, Bob Geldof, Shaggy, Ricky Martin, H.E.R., MJ Rodriguez and Eurythmics.

'With the Amazon blighted by fire this summer, and a real and growing awareness of climate change, there has never been a more important or more opportune moment to fight to protect our forests,' said Trudie Styler.

