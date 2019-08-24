Robert Downey Jr. Announces ‘Rolling Stones Rock’ on Mars

NASA named a Mars rock after the Rolling Stones

August 24, 2019
Angela Chase
Angela Chase
Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger, Charlie Watts and Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones perform on stage

Credit: Imagn/© Press Association

The Rolling Stones are making “rock” history on Mars.  Robert Downey Jr., kicked of the Rose Bowl concert with a crowd of 60,000 fans on Thursday.  Before the legendary band hit the stage Downey Jr., made the exciting announcement concerning science and music.

The correlation between the band and the exploration of the red neighbor planet Mars dates back to the year 1964, with two epic launches.  The first one was the first Rolling Stones album drop, and the other was the launch of the Mariner 4, the first successful flyby satellite to Mars.

NASA’s Mars Insight mission of the spacecraft landing on red planet’s surface hit a golf ball-sized rock and caused it to roll three feet in distance.  The scientist very cleverly named the stone “Rolling Stones Rock.”

 

The Rolling Stones were delighted with the news.  Downey Jr., was able to bring everyone at the stadium to an official voting agreement to name the planet’s rock “Rolling Stones Rock” making it official and marked down in history.

Now Mars and the band will forever be cosmically connected.

Source Via: TMZ

