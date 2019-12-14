Richard Grieco Public Intoxication Arrest At DFW Airport Caught On Tape
The '21 Jump Street' star can be seen sobbing and slurring his words.
December 14, 2019
As we reported about a week ago, 21 Jump Street star Richard Grieco was arrested while trying to board a flight at DFW Airport. Airline agents didn't let him board the plane because they said he was too drunk.
If there was any doubt about this really happening, now we have proof via TMZ. As you can see below, an authority's body cam caught video of the whole ordeal: including Grieco slurring his words, cursing, and breaking down crying.
Source: TMZ