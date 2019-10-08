Women In Rhode Island Attempt World Record By Hooking 200K Bras Together For Breast Cancer Awareness Month

This week, a group of women in Rhode Island are attempting to break a world record for a good cause.

To raise awareness for breast cancer (October is breast cancer awareness month) Jennifer Jolicoeur and others are linking together nearly 200,000 bras!

Apparently, they began to plan the record breaking attempt all the way back in 2009 after a friend was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2007.

The group has been collecting donated bras since then and even had bras donated and signed by celebrities including John Cusak, Keifer Sutherland and Hulk Hogan.

