Women In Rhode Island Attempt World Record By Hooking 200K Bras Together For Breast Cancer Awareness Month

October 8, 2019
Angela Chase
Angela Chase
bra

John Sciulli / Stringer

Categories: 
Angela Chase
Blogs
Features

This week, a group of women in Rhode Island are attempting to break a world record for a good cause.  

To raise awareness for breast cancer (October is breast cancer awareness month) Jennifer Jolicoeur and others are linking together nearly 200,000 bras!  

Apparently, they began to plan the record breaking attempt all the way back in 2009 after a friend was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2007.  

The group has been collecting donated bras since then and even had bras donated and signed by celebrities including John Cusak, Keifer Sutherland and Hulk Hogan.

-story via upi.com 

Tags: 
Rhode Island
world record
October
breast cancer
Awareness
2019

Recent Podcast Audio
Billy Kidd Interviews Bobbie Brown JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Spin Doctors' Chris Barron Tells Story Behind Beanie Hat JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Vivian Campbell From Def Leppard JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes