WWII Vet Wants To Celebrate His 100 Birthday With 100 Cards

Birthdays are special no matter what age you reach. That’s why the Mayflower Retirement Home wanted to do something special for one of their favorite residents. They posted a message on Facebook hoping to get Ray Painter 100 birthday cards for his 100th birthday.

Ray painter is a World War II vet who moved into the Mayflower Retirement Home in Virginia a little over a year ago. He is quick witted, charming and quite the looker, even approaching 100 years old. He is known for his love of dirty jokes, and receiving cards in the mail.

To celebrate his birthday, the staff at the retirement home posted a picture of Painter to their Facebook page, with a special message asking for birthday cards. The response has been overwhelming, as well before his birthday, Ray Painter has already received well over 100 birthday cards.

According to staff member, Becky Tacy, “It just makes you realize there’s good people out there. He got 100 cards and now he wants 1000!” Ray’s birthday isn’t until May 5th, so there’s still time to send him a birthday card. If interested his mailing address is:

Ray Painter C/O The Mayflower

409 S. Main Street

Lexington, VA

24450

Via WFAA