Canine Veterans Are Looking For Their Forever Home

Video of Want to Adopt a Retired Military Dog? Here’s How | Southern Living

The Air Force is looking for people who want to adopt retired military working dogs. While 90% of canine veterans end up with their handlers, a few end up available for adoption. Common breeds include German shepherds, Labrador retrievers and Belgian Malinois

Air Force officials at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland issued the need for adoptive parents for retired dogs. Most retired military working dogs available for adoption are between the ages of 10 and 12. Even though they are exceptionally well trained, there is less interest in the older dogs. A forever home isn’t too much to ask for a pup who served his country

Interested potential dog parents must fill out paperwork and answer questions regarding where the dog will live and how it will be cared for.

To be eligible, applicants must have a six-foot fence, no kids under the age of five, and no more than three dogs already at home. They also have to list a veterinarian on the application, have two references and provide a transport crate.

Air Force is Looking for People to Adopt Retired Military Working Dogs https://t.co/AVUdD08GKl pic.twitter.com/2nCQWlC8Ed — 1-800-PetMeds® (@1800PetMeds) September 11, 2019

If Interested in adopting a retired military working dog contact the officers at mwd.adoptions@us.af.mil or call 210-671-6766.

Via: Paw Buzz

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!