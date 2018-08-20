This Restaurant Serves Ice Cream Shaped Like Dogs

Would you eat ice that looked like your dog?

The J. C. Co Art Kitchen in Taiwan serves a very realistic scoop of ice cream that’s shaped like a puppy.

If you didn't know it was ice cream, you would think it was a newborn puppy. The ice cream comes in three different flavors and breeds, earl grey flavored Labrador, chocolate Pug, and Peanut butter Shar Pei which is a very popular breed of dog in China.

They’re made by filling plastic molds and freezing them for five hours. Before they are served to costumes the artists add a pair of very real eyes.

The dog shaped ice cream is such a big hit that the restaurant is having a hard time keeping up with the demand, and are only serving 100 a day.

What do you think? Check out the pictures below,

Via: The Straits Times