Rescue Dogs Will Face Off In First Ever Rescue Dog Competition
Many people argue that rescue dogs make the best pets.
Well now those rescue dogs are finally getting to show their stuff in a dog show just for them.
In the first ever rescue dog show, dogs will be judged more on their personality than their looks.
These are the 10 best in classes:
Best Couch Potato
Best In Fetching
Best In Kissing
Best In Listening
Best In Senior Dog
Best In Snoring
Best In Special Needs
Best In Talking
Best In Underbite
Best In Wiggle Butt
“It’s such an incredible idea for a show. It’s a chance to encourage people to ‘adopt, not shop,’ to showcase these unbelievable creatures and help end the epidemic of animal homelessness. A lot of people may not understand that there are so many beautiful dogs, pure breeds as well as mixed breeds, who need to be rescued,” said celebrity judge Rebecca Romijn.
story via theanimalrescuesite.com