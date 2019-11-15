Rescue Dogs Will Face Off In First Ever Rescue Dog Competition

Many people argue that rescue dogs make the best pets.

Well now those rescue dogs are finally getting to show their stuff in a dog show just for them.

In the first ever rescue dog show, dogs will be judged more on their personality than their looks.

These are the 10 best in classes:

Best Couch Potato

Best In Fetching

Best In Kissing

Best In Listening

Best In Senior Dog

Best In Snoring

Best In Special Needs

Best In Talking

Best In Underbite

Best In Wiggle Butt

“It’s such an incredible idea for a show. It’s a chance to encourage people to ‘adopt, not shop,’ to showcase these unbelievable creatures and help end the epidemic of animal homelessness. A lot of people may not understand that there are so many beautiful dogs, pure breeds as well as mixed breeds, who need to be rescued,” said celebrity judge Rebecca Romijn.

story via theanimalrescuesite.com