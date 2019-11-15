Reese Witherspoon Turned Down Appearing On 'Friends' More Due To Stage Fright

During a recent interview for her new show with Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon revealed she was asked to come back for more episodes of "Friends", but turned down the offer.

The reason?

Stage fright.

Witherspoon admitted that doing a live taping in front an audience was so intimidating she didn't want to do it again.

Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) reveals that she was asked back to #Friends but declined. Unlike Jennifer Aniston, she did not enjoy performing in front of a live studio audience when she played Aniston’s sister on the show. pic.twitter.com/tdSpE3Eo7S — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) November 15, 2019

-story via yahoo.com