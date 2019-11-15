Reese Witherspoon Turned Down Appearing On 'Friends' More Due To Stage Fright

November 15, 2019
During a recent interview for her new show with Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon revealed she was asked to come back for more episodes of "Friends", but turned down the offer.  

The reason?  

Stage fright.  

Witherspoon admitted that doing a live taping in front an audience was so intimidating she didn't want to do it again.  

