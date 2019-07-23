The #RedFlagsYouShouldn'tIgnore Hashtag Is Offering Up Some Valuable Dating Advice

#RedFlagsYouShouldn'tIgnore When It Comes to Dating

July 23, 2019
Angela Chase
Dating and relationships can be very complicated especially in today's world. People on social media have taken it upon themselves to warn those out on the dating scene with some helpful hints on how to weed out the bad ones.

The trending hashtag round up #RedFlagsYouShouldn'tIgnore offers people valuable dating advice on what are the a "no go's" when it comes to relationships.

 

Regardless of the whether your love interest does not understand your sarcasm, your dog does not like them, or if your date is simply rude to the server at the restaurant. Be cautious, acknowledge the warning signs, back away slowly and make a run for it.

Check out the top dating red flags people have shared on twitter.

