Red Hot Chili Peppers Bassist, Flea, Tweets About Unfortunate Sun Burn

The Red Hot Chili Peppers are no stranger to oversharing, but the group’s bassist, Flea, may have shared just a bit too much in a recent tweet. Flea, in a moment of TMI, decided to announce to the world he got sunburned. How he decided to word that tweet, has fans both laughing and cringing.

The only part of me that isn’t sunburnt is my butthole — Flea (@flea333) July 14, 2019

Flea, who has performed naked in the past, seems to have been doing some nude sunbathing recently, as according to his tweet, his body is covered in burns. Well, not all of his body, as his tweet states he’s burned everywhere but his butt.

Sir this is a McDonalds Drive Thru — Dave (@david_vonmering) July 14, 2019

wow i love these new song lyrics — ---------------- (@Kievdis) July 14, 2019

idk what could i possibly do with this info Flea, but thank you for sharing — Depression Cherry ----️ (@ItsRenaC) July 14, 2019

Plenty of fans decided to chime in with jokes and sympathy for the Red Hot Chili Peppers bass player. If his tweet is true, Flea may be clothed for any upcoming show or appearance. Maybe next time he won’t stay out in the sun for too long.

Via Alternative Nation