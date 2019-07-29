Red Hot Chili Peppers Bassist, Flea, Tweets About Unfortunate Sun Burn

Flea Apparently Was Spending Way Too Much Time In The Sun…

July 29, 2019
Angela Chase
Flea

Scott Dudelson / Stringer

Angela Chase
Entertainment
Features
Humor
Music News
Random & Odd News

The Red Hot Chili Peppers are no stranger to oversharing, but the group’s bassist, Flea, may have shared just a bit too much in a recent tweet. Flea, in a moment of TMI, decided to announce to the world he got sunburned. How he decided to word that tweet, has fans both laughing and cringing.

Flea, who has performed naked in the past, seems to have been doing some nude sunbathing recently, as according to his tweet, his body is covered in burns. Well, not all of his body, as his tweet states he’s burned everywhere but his butt.

Plenty of fans decided to chime in with jokes and sympathy for the Red Hot Chili Peppers bass player. If his tweet is true, Flea may be clothed for any upcoming show or appearance. Maybe next time he won’t stay out in the sun for too long.

Via Alternative Nation

