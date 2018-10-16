Ready-To-Eat Salads On Recall After Salmonella, Listeria Contamination

If you love to eat those ready-to-eat salads from 7-Eleven, you might want to put that on hold for now.

The USDA has recalled more than 200 pounds of ready-to-eat salads with bacon, because it might contain salmonella and listeria.

The following are under recall:

1.2-oz "7-ELEVEN BISTRO SOUTHWEST STYLE SALAD WITH BACON

9.6-oz "7-ELEVEN BISTRO SOUTHWEST STYLE SALAD WITH BACON

If you have any of these products, you're urged to throw them away or take them back for a refund.

via FOX4