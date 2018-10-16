Ready-To-Eat Salads On Recall After Salmonella, Listeria Contamination
October 16, 2018
If you love to eat those ready-to-eat salads from 7-Eleven, you might want to put that on hold for now.
The USDA has recalled more than 200 pounds of ready-to-eat salads with bacon, because it might contain salmonella and listeria.
The following are under recall:
1.2-oz "7-ELEVEN BISTRO SOUTHWEST STYLE SALAD WITH BACON
9.6-oz "7-ELEVEN BISTRO SOUTHWEST STYLE SALAD WITH BACON
If you have any of these products, you're urged to throw them away or take them back for a refund.
via FOX4