It's no secret one of Robin Williams' most iconic roles was his portrayal of the Genie from the "Aladdin" animated film.

Luckily for us, some rare outtake recordings from that role have been released recently, and they are just as fantastic as you'd expect them to be.

Check out the video below!

Video of The Genie Outtakes of Robin Williams in Aladdin (Rare Voice Recording Sessions)

-story via laughingsquid.com